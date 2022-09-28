TCW Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 432,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,162 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $61,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.05. The company had a trading volume of 84,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.