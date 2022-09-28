TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 297,043 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $48,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 126,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 975,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.2% during the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 124,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 82,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 752,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,086,896. The firm has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

