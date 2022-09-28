TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 660,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240,388 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,819,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 133,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,055. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

