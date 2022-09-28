TCW Group Inc. Has $124.29 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 572,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,134 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $124,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 27.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE IQV traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.07. 22,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,367. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.03 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.
IQVIA Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
