TCW Group Inc. Has $124.29 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 572,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,134 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $124,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 27.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.07. 22,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,367. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.03 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

