TCW Group Inc. Has $76.93 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 753,948 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of DexCom worth $76,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 243.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.40. 34,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.98. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. DexCom’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

