TCW Group Inc. Sells 18,060 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,060 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $16,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 652,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 94,201 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,400,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 515,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 379,583 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.72.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 50,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,117. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

