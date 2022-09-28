TCW Group Inc. Sells 190,578 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190,578 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $31,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %
GE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.83. 133,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,985,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.