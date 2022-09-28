TCW Group Inc. Sells 230,393 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,393 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of MetLife worth $53,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in MetLife by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MET traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. 99,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,545,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.55. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.