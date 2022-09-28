TCW Group Inc. Sells 92,571 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,571 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for approximately 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.63% of TransUnion worth $96,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TRU stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.17. 20,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,089. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $120.91.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.