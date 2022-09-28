TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,011 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $35,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.43. 30,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,775. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

