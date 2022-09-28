TD SYNNEX Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

TD SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TD SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $12.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.62. 3,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $368,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,610.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,190 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 416.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

