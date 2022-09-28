TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the August 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TDK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

TDK Stock Performance

TTDKY traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,746. TDK has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27.

About TDK

TDK ( OTCMKTS:TTDKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TDK will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

