TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TEL. Cowen reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $113.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.06.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

