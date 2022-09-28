TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $56.70

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.70 and last traded at $56.84, with a volume of 183428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 4,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TechTarget by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 1,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

