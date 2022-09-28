Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TIKK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 million, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 32.46%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

