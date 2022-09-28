Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Raised by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Teleflex by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX opened at $201.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.92 and a 1-year high of $391.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.70.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

