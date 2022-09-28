Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Teleflex comprises about 1.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $368,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Teleflex by 7,726.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.55. 367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $391.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.56.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

