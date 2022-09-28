Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.68

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 78848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

