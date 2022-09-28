Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,865,500 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the August 31st total of 10,693,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,552.2 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

TLSNF remained flat at $3.08 during trading on Wednesday. 14,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.