Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,865,500 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the August 31st total of 10,693,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,552.2 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
TLSNF remained flat at $3.08 during trading on Wednesday. 14,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.
About Telia Company AB (publ)
