Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) PT Lowered to $2.50

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.
Tellurian Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
About Tellurian
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
