Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) PT Lowered to $2.50

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

About Tellurian

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 527.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.