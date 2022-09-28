Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.10

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 145737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Telstra Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

Get Telstra alerts:

Telstra Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.