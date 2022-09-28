Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Trading Up 2.0 %

TEZNY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 63,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEZNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.55 ($8.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.76) to €7.55 ($7.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.80 ($6.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.18.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

