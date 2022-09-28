Terra Virtua Kolect Price Hits $0.0355 on Top Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $42.00 million and approximately $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is www.terravirtua.io. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is a cross-platform non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that offers a curated marketplace for NFT creators and collectors to interact. The Terra Virtua Kolect platform spans web, PC and mobile AR/VR environments.The Terra Virtua Kolect project raised $2.6 million in three rounds of token sales. Some of Terra Virtua’s partners for creating digital collectibles include Legendary Entertainment and Paramount Pictures.Terra Virtua was formed as a project in 2017, but its utility token TVK only launched on Dec. 16, 2021.”

