Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44.29 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.34 billion and $44.29 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00007368 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010681 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012481 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 932,037,412 coins and its circulating supply is 910,537,824 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

