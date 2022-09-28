TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TFI International to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

NYSE:TFII opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TFII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TFI International stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TFI International were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

