The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

