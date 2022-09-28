The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Andersons by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,163,000 after acquiring an additional 52,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Andersons by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Andersons by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,043. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $31,305.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,775,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $31,305.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,775,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,534,256.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 354,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,909,132.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,972 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

