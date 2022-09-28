The Andersons, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Andersons has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Andersons to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Andersons Stock Up 0.6 %

Andersons stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.67. Andersons has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Insider Activity at Andersons

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Andersons will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $92,253.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $92,253.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $31,305.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,775,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,972 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 641.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

