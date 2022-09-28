The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $104.16

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.16 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 98.70 ($1.19). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 99 ($1.20), with a volume of 1,263,724 shares changing hands.
The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9,539.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.56.
The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 218.80%.
The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
