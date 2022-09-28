The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 24462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,525.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

