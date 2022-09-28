The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $56.81. 784,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,232,324. The firm has a market cap of $245.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

