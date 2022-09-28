The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCFC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. 1,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915. The company has a market capitalization of $187.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.74. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 57,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.