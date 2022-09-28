The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 51.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. CIBC lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

