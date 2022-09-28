The Forbidden Forest Hits One Day Trading Volume of $322,237.00 (FORESTPLUS)

The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, The Forbidden Forest has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. The Forbidden Forest has a market capitalization of $514,249.00 and approximately $322,237.00 worth of The Forbidden Forest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Forbidden Forest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About The Forbidden Forest

The Forbidden Forest was first traded on July 11th, 2019. The Forbidden Forest’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for The Forbidden Forest is www.theforbiddenforest.org. The Forbidden Forest’s official Twitter account is @tfforestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Forbidden Forest Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Forest is a completely opened development community, it is mainly combined by developers from various regions and countries. Forest is not a company, fund or any other profitable group controlled, its major target is to realize a fair, open, convenient and secure public chain for daily private payment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Forbidden Forest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Forbidden Forest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Forbidden Forest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

