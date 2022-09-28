The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Lifted by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 1.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $71,410,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.