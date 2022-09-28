The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Declares GBX 1.35 Dividend

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of LON:MRC opened at GBX 162 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 189.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.24. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.38).
The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.