The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Declares GBX 1.35 Dividend

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of LON:MRC opened at GBX 162 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 189.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.24. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.38).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

Featured Articles

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

