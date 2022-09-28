The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Lifted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 953.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Shares of PGR opened at $119.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average is $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

