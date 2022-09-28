The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,400 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 1,266,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 213.9 days.
The Sage Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SGGEF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $12.00.
About The Sage Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Sage Group (SGGEF)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.