The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,400 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 1,266,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 213.9 days.

The Sage Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGGEF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

