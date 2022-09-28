The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Stephan Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPCO remained flat at $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Stephan has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.42.
About Stephan
