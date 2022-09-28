The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

The Stephan Co. (OTCMKTS:SPCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Stephan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPCO remained flat at $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Stephan has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.42.

Get Stephan alerts:

About Stephan

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Stephan Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and distributes hair care and personal care products. It operates in two segments, Distributors and Brands. The Distributors segment sells to distributors that purchase company's hair care products, and beauty and barber supplies for resale to salons, barbershops, and beauty schools, as well as operates as a mail order, and online barber and beauty supply company.

Receive News & Ratings for Stephan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stephan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.