The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. HSBC cut The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWGAY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. 235,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,789. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $16.73.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

