thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.75

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 1550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.