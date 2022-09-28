Timothy Regan Sells 3,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $114,350.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $56,675.00.

Dropbox Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DBX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,988. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 17.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 96,974 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 110.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 152,177 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 34.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

