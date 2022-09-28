TNC Coin (TNC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $563,197.00

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $563,197.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010949 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00158019 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet.As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

