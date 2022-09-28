Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,124. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.28. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

