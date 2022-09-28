Toews Corp ADV Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toews Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 202.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.63. 27,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,382. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

