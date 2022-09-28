Toews Corp ADV Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Toews Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.6% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,712.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.03. The company had a trading volume of 85,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.08 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

