Toews Corp ADV Grows Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Toews Corp ADV raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,256,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.47. 33,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.