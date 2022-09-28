Toews Corp ADV Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Toews Corp ADV grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 211.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,431. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

