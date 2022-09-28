Toews Corp ADV Has $1.23 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Toews Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.8% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.56. 71,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,032,858. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

