Toews Corp ADV Purchases 4,400 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Toews Corp ADV increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.89.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.43 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.12 and a 200 day moving average of $213.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

